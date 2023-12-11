ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Bishop Guilfoyle junior Jude Haigh notched his 1,000th career point Monday in the Murauders 65-25 win over Philipsburg-Osceola.

Haigh, who scored 17 in the win, joins his older brother Patrick in the school’s 1,000 point club.

In victory BG moved to 3-0 on the season, while the Mountaineers continue searching for their first victory of the season.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Philipsburg-Osceola 25

Central Cambria 63, Richland 49

Dubois 66, Indiana 47

Greater Johnstown 81, Bishop McCort 30

Loyalsock 57, Central Columbia 42

Tyrone 73, Bald Eagle Area 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brookville 65, Keystone 58

Homer-Center 59, Conemaugh Valley 26