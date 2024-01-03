SIDMAN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two seven-win teams faced off on Wednesday night in Sidman between Forest Hills and Johnstown. The Trojans only two losses on the season were handed to them by district seven teams.

Johnstown got off to a fast start to start the game, going on a 12-point run to close out the first quarter with a 20-7 lead. The Trojans ultimately won 67-55.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Carroll 79, Penn Cambria 69

Bishop McCort 64, Central Cambria 46

Hollidaysburg 61, Penns Valley 51

Tussey Mountain 44, So. Fulton 40

Central 46, Tyrone 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McCort 79, Central Cambria 58

Cambria Heights 62, Conemaugh Valley 38

Hollidaysburg 56, Penns Valley 32