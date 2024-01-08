MARTINSBURG (WTAJ) — In a game so tight it needed WD40, Central used a late spark to comeback and and top Hollidaysburg 51-48.

Much of the game was often divided by a simple score, but the Golden Tigers led by five with three minutes to go until Hunter Smith’s three ignited the home crowd, pulling Central within a score, down 48-46.

On the ensuing possession, it was Smith who came up with the loose ball following an Eli Muthler block. Getting the ball back in Muthler’s hands, Central went the other way down two with a minute to play.

Moments later they’d take the lead on a Nick Garver three, a bucket that was ultimately the game winner.

With the win, Central moved to 10-2, Hollidaysburg falls to 8-3.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 58, Bellwood-Antis 48

Berlin-Brothersvalley 77, Rockwood 19

Bishop McCort 75, Somerset 37

Central Martinsburg 51, Hollidaysburg 48

Greater Johnstown 93, Richland 55

Juniata Valley 84, Moshannon Valley 42

Penns Valley 44, Bald Eagle Area 37

Tyrone 68, Huntingdon 39

Westmont Hilltop 59, Bedford 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blacklick Valley 61, Conemaugh Valley 37

Punxsutawney 50, Dubois Central Catholic 38