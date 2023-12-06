MARTINSBURG (WTAJ) — Central outscored Clearfield 26-11 over the final 10-minutes in a 57-43 win Wednesday night.

Senior Morgan Knepp led all scorers with 24 points, but it was Bralyn Ellis who ignited the charge. The senior scored 12 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring Clearfield on her own in the final period.

Clearfield’s Cayleigh Walker scored a team high 13 points, while freshman Sonny Diehl added 12.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Mountain 48, Dubois 45

Oil City 49, Brookville 47

GRILS BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 67, Bald Eagle 16

Central 56, Clearfield 43

Chestnut Ridge 59, Somerset 25

Forest Hills 61, Richland 20

Penns Valley 45, Tyrone 40