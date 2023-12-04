HOLLIDAYSBURG (WTAJ) — Despite late game struggles from the free-throw line, Hollidaysburg held off Altoona Monday night in a 48-41 win.

Leyton Weimert led Hollidaysburg with 15 points, Cole Walters added 13 as the Golden Tigers move to 1-0 on the season.

Donte Larocco led Altoona with 13.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Hollidaysburg 48, Altoona 41

Fannett-Metal 39, Northern Bedford 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Mifflin County 45