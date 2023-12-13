MORRISDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Branch stays perfect on the season after defeating Williamsburg 97-81.

The game was tight throughout with it being tied at 19 midway through the second quarter, but the Warriors used an 11-4 run to close out the half and an 11-2 run to open up the third quarter to run away with it.

The Warriors improve to 4-0 on the season while the Pirates fall to 3-1.

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cambria Heights 68, Purchase Line 33

Central Martinsburg 70, Harmony 40

West Branch 97, Williamsburg 81

Cameron County 62, Austin 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 60, Philipsburg-Osceola 20

Berlin-Brothersvalley 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 47

Chestnut Ridge 55, Fort Hill, Md. 24

North Star 44, Claysburg-Kimmel 16

Punxsutawney 63, Oil City 26