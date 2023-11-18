MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – They say revenge is best served cold, and Trinity volleyball learned Saturday there are few players colder than Philipsburg-Osceola’s Reese Hazleton.

“I don’t that people really understand how much work she puts in in the offseason,” Mountie head coach Dave Eckberg said. “She is just a workhorse from from the beginning of practice to the end of practice. And that shows in these kind of games when we have to lean on her heavily. She loves the game.”

On the biggest stage of her career, Hazelton shined in the Mountaineers 4-1 win over Trinity, winning the 2A volleyball championship.

The Indiana commit was part of P-O’s 2020 loss to the Shamrocks and said the team has coined the season “the revenge tour” all year.

“Losing freshman year to the same team, really, it was tough,” she said. “But I think since we got another chance to play them in the finals, we made sure that that didn’t happen again.”

“It’s driven them,” Eckberg said. “I mean, we’ve been really close three years in a row. So it’s one of them to live in the moment a little bit, stay relaxed, and it’s just so happy that they were able to pull it through in the end against a really, really good team.”

Saturday’s match was only Philipsburg-Osceola’s second trip to the state volleyball championships and is the team’s first title.

This win caps off an afternoon that saw a second central Pa. school win a volleyball title after Elk County Catholic topped West Branch 3-0 in the 1A championship.