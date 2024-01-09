(WTAJ) — There is no more perfect ending to Reece Hazelton’s season than being named the Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Philipsburg-Osceola star led the Pioneers to a perfect 26-0 season and state championship and was named by the sports drink brand as the top volleyball play in Pennsylvania.

It’s an illustrious award last won by a Central PA athlete in 2014 when State College’s Taylor Leath won it.

An Indiana University commit, Hazleton has been tabbed as a “true six rotation outside hitter.”

In her career, she recorded 2,497 kills and 1,444 digs.