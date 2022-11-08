The PIAA soccer and volleyball tournaments began Tuesday night with a number of Central PA teams still competing for state titles. Below are Tuesday night’s first round results. Second round matches are Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

1A First Round

Maplewood 3, Elk County Catholic 0

West Branch 3, Shade 0

Conemaugh Township 3, Bishop Canevin 0

2A First Round

Tyrone 3, Somerset 2

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Avonworth 1

3A First Round

Hollidaysburg 3, Greencastle 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, DuBois 1

4A First Round

North Allegheny 3, State College 0

GIRLS SOCCER

1A First Round

Karns City 4, Penns Valley 0

Greensburg CC 3, Windber 2

2A First Round

Mt. Pleasant 2, Bedford 0

Clearfield 7, Central 0

BOYS SOCCER

1A First Round

Winchester Thurston 9, United 0

2A First Round

Bedford 5, Beaver 0

4A First Round

Seneca Valley 7, State College 3