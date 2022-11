PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The number two seed Portage hosted Bishop Guilfoyle in girls volleyball. The Mustangs enter play at 15-3 while the Marauders enter at 4-12.

Portage controlled the first set and won it 25-15, but Bishop Guilfoyle fought back in the second set, jumping out to a 7-2 lead and then evened the match at one apiece.

The Mustangs however, won the next two sets to defeat the Marauders 3-1 and advance to the District Six semi-finals against Homer Center on Wednesday.