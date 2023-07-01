LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS NEWSPATH) — A 13-year-old from Australia is taking the world by storm, completing a skateboarding feat no other girl has done before.

Arisa Trew recently landed a 720 in a competition, which is a trick where the skateboarder completes two full 360-degree rotations while in the air.

The teenager achieved the maneuver during Tony Hawk’s “Very Alert” event in Salt Lake City, Utah. Hawk was the first person to complete a 720 in 1985 and he gave Trew some pointers before she pulled off the trick herself.

“It’s been pretty cool to see all the support I’ve got and I’m still so happy I landed it in the competition,” Trew said. “I knew I could do it.”

Trew’s coach, Trevor Ward, other girls like her just want to be the best at skating.

“We’ve got these little girls like Arisa who just, like, ‘I want to be the best’ and I just loved this and they skate with guys all the time and they’re just like ‘if they can do it, I can do it’ and that’s a great mentality to have,” Ward said.

Trew will move on to compete in the X Games this July in California. The teen is hoping for a spot on the Australian National Skateboarding team in the 2024 Olympic Games.