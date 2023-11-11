ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Hollidaysburg took an early lead against Cathedral Prep in the District VI Class 5A Subregional, but ultimately couldn’t hang on as the Golden Tigers lost 63-35.

In the first offensive play of the night, the Ramblers coughed up the football to Hollidaysburg. The Golden Tigers would capitalize as Maddox Bainey found Brady Steiner for a touchdown pass.

Cathedral Prep would fumble on its next drive as well, but Hollidaysburg wasn’t able to take advantage of it. Suhtaun Lewis put the Ramblers on the scoreboard with a 33-yard score, the first out of his three touchdowns in the first half.

With Hollidaysburg up 7-6, Bainey hit Jay Albarano on a play-action pass for a nine-yard touchdown. Afterwards, Cathedral Prep started to run away with the game by scoring 20 unanswered points late in the first half.