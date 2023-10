ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a Saturday high school football showdown, Bishop Guilfoyle (5-4) defeats Philipsburg-Osceola (3-6), 22-7.

The Marauders jumped out to a 15-0 halftime lead, which was sparked by a 34-yard passing touchdown from Chase Kissell to Hamilton Gates and one-yard rushing touchdown by Kaden Wyandt.

Bishop Guilfoyle hosts Bedford (2-6) next Saturday, while Philipsburg-Osceola hosts Bishop McCort-Carroll (3-6) on Friday.