PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status is uncertain for Philadelphia’s Saturday game against the Cowboys.

Reports say Hurts sprained his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 win over Chicago, when he was driven into the ground late in the third quarter by Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson.

Additionally, this is not considered a long-term injury, however, there is a real possibility that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew could start on Saturday.