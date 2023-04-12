NEW YORK (WTAJ) — Brock Nelson played the villain as his two goals lifted the Islanders past the Canadiens 4-2 Wednesday night, New York clinching a postseason berth and ending the Penguins’ historic run.

Pittsburgh will miss the postseason for the first time since 2005-06. The team’s 16-year run was the longest among the four major American sports leagues.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Earlier this week the Penguins controlled their fate, but was upset by the Chicago Blackhawks. A stunning 5-2 upset from a team who’d lost 11 of its last 13 games.

The Penguins struggled over the last month of the year going 6-9 since March 14. They wrap up their frustrating season Wednesday in Columbus in what is now a meaningless game. Some speculate that it will be head coach Mike Sullivan’s final game with the team, while others point the finger at general manager Ron Hextall.