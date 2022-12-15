PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson calls for backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to start over Mitch Trubisky if Kenny Pickett is out.

“Yeah, I want to see him play,” said Johnson on Thursday, when asked if he would like to see Rudolph “get a shot.” “I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when I’m going get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to be prepared this week, get ready for Sunday.”

Pickett remains limited with a concussion from last Sunday. Trubisky took over for the rookie against the Ravens and threw three interceptions in the loss.

Johnson and Trubisky have a history of disagreement. During halftime of Week 4 against the Jets, the duo reportedly had a heated argument and Trubisky was benched in the second half.

Rudolph has not played since Week 10 of 2021, when he started for Ben Roethlisberger, who was out with COVID-19. Rudolph had 242 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as the Steelers tied the Lions.

The Steelers play at Carolina on Sunday at 1:00 on WTAJ.