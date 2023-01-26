Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop McCort 59, Bedford 58
North Star 75, Northern Bedford 68
Northern Cambria 45, Cambria Heights 35
Portage Area 65, Penns Manor 54
Turkeyfoot Valley 56, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 52
Williamsport 80, Tyrone 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 43, Mountain Ridge, Md. 32
Shade 58, Blacklick Valley 54