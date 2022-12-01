ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Only one game separates teams from the State football Championship.

Both Central and State College will play in the State Semifinals.

Central plays Belle Vernon at Central Cambria in the 3A Semifinals on Friday night at 7 P.M. After a 35-7 drubbing of Grove City, Jeff Hoenstine and the Dragons look to avenge last season’s semifinal loss.

Hoenstine needs just four touchdowns to become the state’s all-time leader in career touchdowns.

In the 6A Semifinals, State College takes on conference foe, Harrisburg, at Mansion Park on Saturday at 1 P.M. The Little Lions are undefeated, while the Cougars are 10-2.

State College and Harrisburg met in October, where the Little Lions won 20-6.