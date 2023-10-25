HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry joined a coalition of 17 Attorneys General that is pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to review an antitrust law exemption that allowed the MLB to cut minor league teams.

Henry believes Major League Baseball unfairly eliminated the Williamsport Crosscutters and the State College Spikes as affiliated minor league teams.

An existing Supreme Court exception exempts MLB from compliance with state and federal antitrust laws. The coalition said that allowed MLB to cut 40 minor league teams affiliates of big-league teams in 2020.

Minor league teams in Williamsport and State College have since lost the ability to compete for minor league ballplayers.

“In any other business, these actions would be considered illegal, so we feel obligated to close a legal loophole that gives unprecedented powers to Major League Baseball,” Attorney General Henry said. “Sporting events and venues are community entertainment hubs as well as economic engines, so many Pennsylvanians felt the impact of these wide-ranging cuts.”

Henry was joined by the Attorneys General of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.