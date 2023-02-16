ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona High School has added a new sport this winter; bocce.

They were the only area school that didn’t have a bocce team coming into this winter season. The addition of bocce for Altoona represents more than just adding another sport, this marks the first time they have partnered with the Special Olympics to allow students with special needs to participate in athletics.

Head Coaches Jeff and Amy Savino were inspired to start the program because of their son Adam, who has autism and loves bocce.

“It gives these kids an opportunity, you know, an opportunity to be treated like the rest of the student athletes at a high school and the support from the other kids at high school has been very good,” Jeff Savino said. “You know, they came to our first home match. Some people have come to some away matches.”

“It was important for Altoona to start partnering with Special Olympics to offer equal opportunities for all students of all abilities,” Amy Savino said.

Connor Scott is one of many athletes on the team with special needs and last week he was named the Altoona Student Athlete Of The Week.

“I like everything about it. I like, you know, my friends, fans cheering me on and even like, go back and forth all the time,” Scott said. “And then even my coaches supported me, the aids supporting me. I just really like it here. I really do like bocce ball.”

Madison Aboud joined the team to help mentor student athletes with special needs and she says partnering with the Special Olympics is a step in the right direction for the school.

“To add on a team especially for special education kids, is really something that is great and it’s unique to really have this and to be part of the Special Olympics,” Aboud said. “It gives our students such a great chance to try new things and just experience life.”

The Savino’s hope that bocce is just the beginning for Altoona partnering with the Special Olympics.