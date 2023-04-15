ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona won the championship game for the Curve Classic at PNG Field, defeating Forest Hills 11-3.

The Mountain Lions jumped off to a hot start scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning and led 6-1 after three innings. Altoona then added four more runs in the 4th inning, highlighted by a two run double from Tanner Stroup.

Altoona reached the championship game after defeating Latrobe 19-15 in the opening round and then defeated Hollidaysburg on Friday 5-1 in the semi finals.

The Mountain Lions improved to 5-4 on the season and will hit the road on Tuesday to take on Cedar Cliff on Tuesday.