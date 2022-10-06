ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A big matchup in girls soccer on Thursday at Mansion saw 8-3 Altoona host 10-1 Clearfield.

The Bison struck first in the 4th minute when Elle Smith buried a shot into the top corner to put Clearfield up 1-0.

Altoona responded a few minutes later on a goal from Haley Kravetz to even the game 1-1. The Mountain Lions rode the momentum later in the match when Hannah Vancas gave Altoona a 2-1 lead in the 18th minute. The Mountain Lions were able to hold off the Bison from there to defeat them 3-2.