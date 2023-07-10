ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two of the top youth weight lifters in America are from Blair County. Last month Bellwood-Antis rising junior Gracie Rice and Altoona rising senior Laney Yost won national championships in Colorado Springs.

The two Central Pennsylvania teens made history last month. At 61 kilograms Laney Yost set the American Snatch Lift record for 16-17 year old girls and that was one of two national records for the Altoona senior. She also set the Overall Total Record with 132 kilograms.

“Honestly, it was such a cool experience that it was a great opportunity and like it was amazing to be surrounded by my family coaches,” Yost said. “My teammates all came out to support me and it was super great.”

Yost and Rice both won national titles at the US Championships and unsurprisingly, the two best friends wasted no time getting back to the grind.

“Three times a week they were coming in twice, we call them two a days just to be ready for that,” Fred Dorman, Rice and Yost’s coach said. “So it takes a certain level of commitment to be on Team USA from myself and from the athletes and they both have been killing it.”

Fred Dorman coaches 1440 Collective, the team both Blair County teens represent. Yost is new to his program, however, Rice joined the team in 2019 and she repeated as a national champion.

“We were set on, we did want to get the national title again, so we went into it,” said Rice. “I opened safe so that I made sure that I did hit a total and then we were sure to take the title of National Champ on my third attempt.”

In the spring Rice competed in the World Championships in Albania where she placed in the top 20. The rising junior at Bellwood-Antis became the first Blair County lifter to compete for Team USA on the international stage, and now Yost will be the second. Her two-American record performance earned her a spot on the Pan-American team.

“I was super excited,” Yost said. “Definitely a big goal of mine and I’m excited to see like what else with Team USA I can do in the future.”

“For a girl that competes at 100 pounds, she squats 245. So like her strength for the week. So she was strong to begin with,” Dorman said. “What, the years of gymnastics, when she made the transition to weightlifting, it was just kind of learning the movement. And she really picked up on that at states in October last year.”

That competition is in August in Venzuela.