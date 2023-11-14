Five entered, but only three stayed alive Tuesday night during the PIAA semifinals in soccer and volleyball. All three volleyball teams: Elk County Catholic, West Branch and Philipburg-Osceola all won their semifinal contests Tuesday.
Below are the scores of all Tuesday’s semifinal games involving local teams, and the schedule’s for Saturday’s matchups.
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 1A
Elk County Catholic 3, Maplewood 0
West Branch 3, Mt. Calvary Christian 1
Championship: Elk County vs. West Branch at 10:45 at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday
CLASS 2A
Trinity 3, Forest Hills 1
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Beaver 1
Championship: Trinity vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 1A
Riverview 4, Bishop Guilfoyle 1