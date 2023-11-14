Five entered, but only three stayed alive Tuesday night during the PIAA semifinals in soccer and volleyball. All three volleyball teams: Elk County Catholic, West Branch and Philipburg-Osceola all won their semifinal contests Tuesday.

Below are the scores of all Tuesday’s semifinal games involving local teams, and the schedule’s for Saturday’s matchups.

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 1A

Elk County Catholic 3, Maplewood 0

West Branch 3, Mt. Calvary Christian 1

Championship: Elk County vs. West Branch at 10:45 at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday

CLASS 2A

Trinity 3, Forest Hills 1

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Beaver 1

Championship: Trinity vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 1A

Riverview 4, Bishop Guilfoyle 1