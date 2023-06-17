UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bald Eagle varsity boys baseball team has won the state championship!

Bald Eagle claimed the 2023 PIAA 2A Baseball Championship Saturday after defeating Mount Union 11-0 in 5 innings.

Tyler Serb threw a complete game shutout with three strikeouts and only allowed two hits. Serb also was electric on offense, going 3-3 with two RBIs.

The Bald Eagles blew the game open in the third inning, scoring 7 runs, including a three-run triple from Tayten Yoder.

This is the second title in program history, with their first coming in 2007. This was also the last time the team made it to the state championship game.

The game was played at Penn State University on Saturday. The game was originally slated for Friday, June 16, but was moved due to rain.

Bald Eagle finishes their season 22-4 while Mount Union finished 25-3. Mount Union lost all three of the games to Bald Eagle this season.

Bald Eagle School District was chasing history this postseason, as both the baseball team and softball teams made championship appearances. If both teams were to have won, they would have become the second school ever, joining Loyalsock in 2008, to celebrate a baseball and softball championship in the same season.