WINGATE, PA (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle high school is chasing history this week after it sent both its baseball and softball teams to the PIAA state championships.

“We’ve all been playing together since we were young, so we’ve all been competing all the way up through Little League,” junior Gavin Burns said after the Bald Eagles’ 1-0 extra-inning win Monday. “From winning tournaments, winning games, we knew we had a shot. So it’s awesome to be there.”

The occurrence isn’t unheard of, in fact, both DuBois Central Catholic and Neshannock both did it last season. But winning both is a different story.

Only Loyalsock in 2008 has completed the feat, ironically beating Bald Eagle in the 2A softball championship that season. The following year Bald Eagle won its only softball title, going 1-4 all-time in the state championship. Softball faces another monster test on Thursday playing unbeaten Everett at 11 a.m. The Warriors beat Neshannock in the semifinals, ending the Lancer’s state-best 48-game winning streak.

Baseball hasn’t been to the state championship since 2007 when Bald Eagle won its only baseball title, beating 6-1 at what is now PNG Field.

“It feels good, it’s the first time in 13 [sic] years I think we’re going,” said senior pitcher Tyler Serb. “So it’ll be huge to win it if we do.”

Bald Eagle baseball plays Mount Union Friday at 10:30 a.m. in a District 6 Championships rematch. The Eagles went 2-0 this season against the Trojans.