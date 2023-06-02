LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle won the District XI 2A Championship in softball after defeating Penns Valley 5-1 at Red Flash Softball Field. The Eagles got the offense going in the second on a two run homer from Shae Housel. Bald Eagle would go back to work in the third. Sydney Thompson would hit a double and then came around to score on an RBI single from Ava Stere.

The Eagles would tack on two more runs to go up 5-0, but Penns Valley would get on the board in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI single from Avery Dinges, but that was all they could muster and they fall to 15-4 on the season. Bald Eagle improves to 17-2.