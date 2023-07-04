INDIANAPOLIS (WTAJ)- A Bedford teen has earned her spot to represent the United States at the World Junior Swimming Championship in Israel this September.

It was announced Leah Shackley, 16, who swims for the Blair Regional YMCA was chosen by USA Swimming to represent the United States on the 2023 U.S. National Team.

This comes after Shackley competed at Phillips 66 USA National Championship. Shackley received confirmation on July 3 that she will compete in the events of 100m butterfly, 50m fly, and medley relays, according to Head Coach, Tom Grassadonia.

Shackley also spoke of her accomplishment in a statement.

“Our goal at USA Nationals was to make a team,” Shackley said. “I did not swim my best, but I achieved my goal and now have about 60 days to prepare to do my best at Jr. worlds.”