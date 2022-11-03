HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tiger Stadium played host to the boys and girls District VI Class 2A soccer championships. In girls action undefeated and top seeded Central held a 1-0 lead over the number two seed Bedford, but with 4:33 remaining in regulation, the Bison scored the equalizer on a goal from Cassidy DeHaven to send the game to overtime.

In overtime Dragons goalie Darcy Hetzel was challenged multiple times, but was there each time. Neither team scored after two overtime periods so the game was decided in a shootout. Bedford’s first two shooters scored, while Central only connected once among their first three shooters. That set up Taylor Diehl to win the game for the Bison and she buried her shot into the corner of the net to hand Central their first loss of the season and Bedford took home the District VI Class 2A title.

In boys action there wasn’t much scoring between Cambria Heights and Juniata. Highlanders goalie Caleb Patterson made six saves in the first half as the game was scoreless at halftime. Juniata would score in the second half and that was all they needed as they clinched the District VI Class 2A title with a 1-0 win over the Highlanders.