GREENSBORO, NC (WTAJ) Bedford teen Leah Shackley grabbed four more national titles this week swimming at the YMCA long-course national championships in Greensboro, NC.

Shackley won four of her five events, the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 100m backstroke, and 200m backstroke. She set four different national records along the way.

Her 57.98 time in the 100m butterfly was not only Shackley’s personal best, but was the seventh-fastest time for an American girl 17-18 years old. Shackley also grabbed a PB in the 200m butterfly.

The 17-year-old from Bedford County was competing in her first event since June’s US Swimming National Championship, where she qualified for the US Junior National Team.

Shackley will spend several weeks in August at the USA Swimming’s training facility in Colorado Springs before heading to Israel in September to compete in the World Aquatics Junior Swim Championships.