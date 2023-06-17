UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Red Raiders varsity baseball team has won the 4A state championship!

Bellefonte defeated Dallas, Pa, to claim the 2023 4A PIAA Baseball Championship Saturday, winning 7-1.

The game was played at Penn State University on Saturday. The game was originally slated for Friday, June 16, but was moved due to rain.

Bellefonte finishes their season 20-5 while Dallas finishes 18-9. This was the only time the two faced off this season.

Bellefonte joins Bald Eagle, another Centre County school, in winning their classes state championship.

This is the first time Bellefonte has won a class 4A title, but this is their eighth state championship and first since 2015.