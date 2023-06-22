BROOKYLN (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Native Dereck Lively II was taken 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night in the NBA Draft, his rights, however, were shipped to Dallas and the son of Lady Lion great Kathy Drysdale will wind up with the Mavericks.

Lively, who played his high school ball primarily at Westtown School in West Chester, spent one season with Duke where he was an elite shot blocker, averaging 2.4 blocks-per-game.

Lively’s friends and family watched the draft from the Walker Township Fire Station. Jeff Kroell, who coached Dereck through eighth grade said he’s proud.

“It’s unbelievable, I was talking with Coach Keith, he was my assistant. We coached together for a long time and it’s amazing kid from Bellefonte that we got to coach and and go this far and do this is pretty pretty amazing, him and his mom,” he said.

In the trade to that sent the 7-foot-1-inch center to Dallas, the Mavericks traded the rights to the tenth overall selection, Cason Wallace, and big man Davis Bertans to Oklahoma City.