EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte took on Juniata at Central Cambria High School in the District XI 4A Championship and won 9-1. The Raiders were leading 2-0 in the third inning when Trevor Johnson hit a two run homer to double the lead to 4-0.

In the fourth inning Johnson did more damage with an RBI triple that pushed the lead to 5-0. In the fifth the Raiders added two more runs on a two run single from Braedyn Kormanic. Bellefonte would be able to cruise from there to win the District XI 4A Championship.