Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-3A | Championship

Penn Cambria 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 55

District 5-1A | Championship

Berlin Brothersvalley 64, Southern Fulton 33

District 5-2A | Championship

Conemaugh Township 48, McConnellsburg 42

District 9-5A | Championship

Erie Cathedral 40, DuBois 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-3A | Championship

River Valley 50, Westmont Hilltop 43

District 6-3A | Consolation

Forest Hills 57, Huntingdon 27