Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-3A | Championship
Penn Cambria 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 55
District 5-1A | Championship
Berlin Brothersvalley 64, Southern Fulton 33
District 5-2A | Championship
Conemaugh Township 48, McConnellsburg 42
District 9-5A | Championship
Erie Cathedral 40, DuBois 32
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-3A | Championship
River Valley 50, Westmont Hilltop 43
District 6-3A | Consolation
Forest Hills 57, Huntingdon 27