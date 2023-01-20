ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop Guilfoyle has been averaging 20 wins a season since Chris Drenning took over the reigns of the program 11 years ago. Earlier this year he achieved a big milestone with his 200th career win.

“I mean, I knew I was actually hoping to get out of the gym without anybody knowing,” said Drenning. “But I have members of my family who were not going to allow that to happen.”

During his tenure the Marauders have made it to a state title game, won five district championships, and won three conference championships. The success is something Drenning couldn’t even dream of.

“Just when you’re starting or you’re trying to do is build the program best. You can represent the school the best you can,” Drenning said. “The wins are a byproduct of a lot of people doing the right things. But no, I mean, when I first started, I just was I was just hoping that I knew enough to run the program the right way.”

While Drenning credits his assistants and players for the success, they know one of the main reasons for them winning so many games.

“Coach Drenning. For the last ten, 11 years,” said Tom Goss, one of Drenning’s assistants. “I’ve been I’ve been around basketball a long time and I don’t know anybody that puts more time or effort, heart and soul into this than he does.”

And his players all love playing for him.

“It’s awesome. I’ve had the best time the last four years is great coach, great mentor, on and off the floor, and he puts a lot of work in and he sets a really good example for all his players,” said senior guard Patrick Haigh.

Bishop Guilfoyle is off to a 12-1 start this season and their next match is at home against Shabach Christian Academy from Maryland.