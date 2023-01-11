Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Greater Johnstown 47
Bradford 64, Kane Area 33
Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 27
Central Martinsburg 66, Westmont Hilltop 50
Elk County Catholic 45, Punxsutawney 24
Forest Hills 76, Chestnut Ridge 45
McConnellsburg High School 69, Fairfield 29
Penn Cambria 94, Somerset 54
Richland 53, Bedford 47
Williamsburg 76, Juniata Valley 71
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ferndale 38, Conemaugh Valley 35
North Star 51, Ligonier Valley 22
Punxsutawney 36, Elk County Catholic 26
Richland 50, Bedford 27
Windber 53, Shade 37