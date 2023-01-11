Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Greater Johnstown 47

Bradford 64, Kane Area 33

Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 27

Central Martinsburg 66, Westmont Hilltop 50

Elk County Catholic 45, Punxsutawney 24

Forest Hills 76, Chestnut Ridge 45

McConnellsburg High School 69, Fairfield 29

Penn Cambria 94, Somerset 54

Richland 53, Bedford 47

Williamsburg 76, Juniata Valley 71

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ferndale 38, Conemaugh Valley 35

North Star 51, Ligonier Valley 22

Punxsutawney 36, Elk County Catholic 26

Richland 50, Bedford 27

Windber 53, Shade 37