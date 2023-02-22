Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 5-3A | Championship
Bedford 54, Chestnut Ridge 34
District 6-2A | Quarterfinal
United 58, Homer-Center 48
Mount Union 69, Cambria Heights 63 -OT
Southern Huntingdon 50, Northern Cambria 38
West Branch 66, West Shamokin 38
District 6-5A | Semifinals
Central Mountain 49, Hollidaysburg 44
Bellefonte 49, Selinsgrove 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A | Semifinal
Somerset 50, Greater Johnstown 45
Penn Cambria 53, Juniata 40