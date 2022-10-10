ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop Guilfoyle had a big night in girls soccer defeating Richland 9-1 to improve to 9-5 on the season.

The Marauders jumped off to a 6-0 lead and they found the back of the net again in the 52nd minute on a goal from Taryn Carruthers.

A few minutes later Lainey Farabaugh scored after making a nifty move to go by a defender to put the Marauders up 8-0.

Richland got on the board in the 62nd minute when Camryn Beglin chipped a perfectly placed shot into the back of the net.

Bishop Guilfoyle added one more goal near the end of the game when Finley Steinbugl scored on a header off a corner kick. The Marauders will face Penn Cambria on Tuesday.