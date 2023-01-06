Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 63, Carlisle 58
Cambria Heights 50, Penns Manor 49
Central Cambria 80, Somerset 57
Central Martinsburg 58, Bedford 40
Grove City 57, Dubois 36
Juniata Valley 74, Mount Union 67
North Star 60, Conemaugh Valley 50
Portage Area 76, Purchase Line 33
Richland 70, Chestnut Ridge 56
St. Marys 40, Bradford 35
State College 54, Chambersburg 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 35, Carlisle 25
Bishop McCort 63, Penn Cambria 53
Central Martinsburg 47, Bedford 30
Chestnut Ridge 52, Richland 37
Forest Hills 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 36
Tyrone 45, Huntingdon 33