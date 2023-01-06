Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 63, Carlisle 58

Cambria Heights 50, Penns Manor 49

Central Cambria 80, Somerset 57

Central Martinsburg 58, Bedford 40

Grove City 57, Dubois 36

Juniata Valley 74, Mount Union 67

North Star 60, Conemaugh Valley 50

Portage Area 76, Purchase Line 33

Richland 70, Chestnut Ridge 56

St. Marys 40, Bradford 35

State College 54, Chambersburg 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 35, Carlisle 25

Bishop McCort 63, Penn Cambria 53

Central Martinsburg 47, Bedford 30

Chestnut Ridge 52, Richland 37

Forest Hills 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 36

Tyrone 45, Huntingdon 33