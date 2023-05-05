ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School has found its new basketball coach, and he might be a familiar face to some.

Former standout player Ryan Lestochi, 43, will take over as the next head coach of BG varsity boys’ basketball.

“I’m thrilled to rejoin the Marauder family,” Lestochi said. “It’s an honor to have this opportunity to build upon the basketball team’s – and the school’s — rich tradition of athletic and academic successes.”

Bishop Guilfoyle Athletic Director Joe Landolfi was impressed with Lestochi and how he carries himself, both on and off the court.

“We were impressed by Ryan’s accomplishments throughout his 35 years in the game as a player, coach and trainer,” Landolfi said. “But we were even more impressed by Ryan’s authenticity, transparency and commitment to putting the wellbeing of the student above everything else.”

Since 2017, Lestochi has been running his nationally recognized All Day Hoops training program full-time in Altoona. In addition to offering one-on-one lessons, Letochi’s coached every level of basketball from K-12 and has led multiple travel teams to tournament championships.

“As a well-known, respected trainer and coach, Ryan’s guided hundreds of kids to improve their skills and basketball IQ,” Landolfi said. “In fact, he’s known by our student-athletes, so our kids will have some idea of what he will offer as their head coach.”

Lestochi said he plans to collaborate with other BG coaches to create an athletic experience that serves the student body well. This includes an off-season training program that is developed along with other sports to benefit students.

“It’s Ryan’s vision for the entire basketball program and beyond that we were really drawn to,” Landolfi said. “He recognizes the importance of taking a holistic approach to student development as we – for the first time ever – are able to create an athletics experience throughout our newly united Pre-K through 12 school system with Holy Trinity and Bishop Guilfoyle.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In addition to his coaching experience, Lestochi played two years of varsity basketball with Bishop Guilfoyle before graduating in 1997. He then attended Mount Aloysius College where he continue his excellencies on the court of the Mounties. Lestochi was a two-time Mount Aloysius Athlete of the Year, MVP and was named a Basketball All-American in 2022.