Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bedford 78, Somerset 51

Bellefonte 49, Juniata 37

Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Central Cambria 50

Bishop McCort 63, Chestnut Ridge 51

Brookville 51, Bradford 32

Dubois 51, Punxsutawney 38

Elk County Catholic 46, St. Marys 40

Greater Johnstown 67, Richland 39

Huntingdon 45, East Juniata 37

Juniata Valley 96, Williamsburg 81

Penn Cambria 57, Bishop Carroll 54

United 58, Portage Area 48

West Branch 83, Moshannon Valley 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bedford 55, Somerset 48

Chestnut Ridge 48, Mountain Ridge, Md. 34

Dubois Christian 37, Centre Christian 23

Ferndale 58, Harmony 30