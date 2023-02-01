JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.

Bo Bassett is a freshman at Bishop McCort. He won a gold medal at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Hungary back in July of 2021. Since then his stock has risen and he has signed four NIL deals.

“NIL is super cool. It’s a really cool opportunity for me,” said Bassett. “As you know, just in high school still, but to be able to get your name and your image and likeness out there is really awesome and and build that brand and build that following. And it’s just a testament to all my coaches and all my supporters around me.”

Bassett has made some money from the deals, but he’s gotten some great experiences and has enjoyed the opportunities that have been provided.

“I do a lot of their stuff that they’re giving me, whether it’s Ice Barrel, I’ll be filming videos and they’re pretty much just putting it out to my following on my social media’s and wearing their gear and things like that, just trying to get their name out there,” Bassett said. “And as far as like the dopamineo bands, you know, I’m doing workouts with those post them online. I have my code and stuff that people can use for a percentage off, and it’s just really cool stuff like that.”

The deals have also been a way for Bassett to help build his brand as he proceeds in his career as a wrestler.

“It’s just got my name out there a lot. I’ve, you know, I’ve gotten a lot of cool deals and I think it’s pretty cool now,” said Bassett. “To have like I lot some meaning behind. And you know what I’m representing when I’m out there on the mat and stuff.”

While Bassett has four NIL deals right now, he’s currently working on signing two more.