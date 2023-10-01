BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County Hall of Fame head coach John Hayes has died, according to the Excelsior Fire Department.

In 2022, Hayes was inducted into the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame after his historic career of coaching the Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils for 38 years. Hayes retired as the 10th-winningest coach in PIAA football history with 323 victories, he now ranks 12th.

According to the Facebook post, Hayes either taught or coached many of the members of Excelsior Fire during his coaching and teaching career at Bellwood Antis School District.

