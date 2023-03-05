The PIAA girls state basketball tournament begins on Friday. The two week tournament culminated in state championship games played at Hershey’s Giant Center arena March 23-25.

Below are the matchups for the opening round involving central PA teams. Opening round matchups are played at the highest seed.

CLASS 1A

Friday, March 10

Saint Joseph’s at Berlin – 7:30 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown

DuBois Central Catholic at Harmony – 7:00 p.m.

Cameron County at Portage – 7:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Elk County Catholic – 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Saturday, March 11

Mount Union at Muncy – 6:00 p.m.

Cambridge Springs at West Branch – 4:00 p.m.

Southern Huntingdon at Mercer – 4:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at United – 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Saturday, March 11

Yough at Penn Cambria – 5:00 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bedford – 2:00 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at OLSH – 3:00 p.m. at South Fayette

Loyalsock Township at Bishop Guilfoyle – 7:30 p.m.

Senton-La Salle at Brookville – 5:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Friday, March 10

Highlands at Greater Johnstown – 7:00 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Clearfield – 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Friday, March 10

DuBois at Penn Hills – 7:00

CLASS 6A

Saturday, March 11

Upper St. Clair at State College – 4:00 p.m.