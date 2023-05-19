MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The District playoffs are underway in District XI and for Central that means their 3A title defense officially starts as they host Penn Cambria.

The Panthers came out on fire and led 6-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning when Central got the bats going. The Dragons were took advantage of a pair of walks and Dalton Metzger got them on the board with a two run single to cut the deficit to 6-2.

In the fifth inning Central chipped away at the deficit some more when Britton Marko hit a two run single to make it a 6-4 Penn Cambria lead.

Central completed the comeback in the sixth inning. Jeff Hoenstine stepped up to the plate with runners at second and third and he hit an RBI infield single that bounced off the pitcher to make it a one run game. The Dragons would tie the game at six on a balk call and then they took the lead on an infield single from Griffin Snowberger and they overcome a six run deficit to defeat Penn Cambria 7-6.

With the win, Central improves to 19-2 on the season.