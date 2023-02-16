Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Greater Johnstown 43
Central Martinsburg 60, Penn Cambria 49
State College 66, Camp Hill Trinity 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cedar Cliff 50, Altoona 36
Chestnut Ridge 50, Forest Hills 47
Westmont Hilltop 53, Bishop McCort 34