Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bald Eagle Area 52, Tyrone 51, OT

Central Martinsburg 58, Richland 37

Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OT

Hollidaysburg 49, Penns Valley 19

Bishop McCort 34, Greater Johnstown 88

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altoona 49, Chambersburg 24

Bishop McCort 48, Bedford 32

Meyersdale 54, Johnstown Christian 36

Westmont Hilltop 62, Shade 38