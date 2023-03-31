Friday night marked the 40th annual Blair County all-star basketball game pitting the county’s best versus Central PA’s top players. The annual games, the Riley Games, were played initially played between Blair and Cambia Counties. The event was expanded to include all of Central PA when the Altoona Mirror took over. The Mirror has run the event the past 16 years.

Central PA Girls 103, Blair County Girls 71

After a close first half, 58 second half points made all the difference Friday night as the Central PA girls beat Blair County 103-71. Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone was named Central PA’s MVP. She scored a team-high 15 points. Hollidaysburg’s Sydney Lear was named the Blair County MVP. Her 16 points led all scorers.

Blair County Boys 86, Central PA 78

After a slow first half, Blair’s 62 second half points ignited a comeback, as Blair beat Central 86-78. Blair MVP Ashton Neely, from Altoona, led all scorers with 23, while Johnstown’s Nyerre Collins scored 22 for Central and was named MVP.