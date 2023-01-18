Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Brockway 34, Johnsonburg 31
Punxsutawney 45, St. Marys 34
Windber 55, Shade 33
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Chestnut Ridge 39
Central 62, Penn Cambria 59
Forest Hills 71, Bedford 69
Portage Area 83, United 79
Richland 58, Central Cambria 27
Westmont Hilltop 100, Somerset 69