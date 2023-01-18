Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brockway 34, Johnsonburg 31

Punxsutawney 45, St. Marys 34

Windber 55, Shade 33

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Chestnut Ridge 39

Central 62, Penn Cambria 59

Forest Hills 71, Bedford 69

Portage Area 83, United 79

Richland 58, Central Cambria 27

Westmont Hilltop 100, Somerset 69