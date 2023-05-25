MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central’s bid to repeat as State Champions fell short after a 18-3 loss to Philipsburg-Osceola in the District XI 3A semi-finals. The Mountaineers attacked Dragons starter Mason Sparks early one. Leading 1-0 in the first inning, Denny Prestash hit a two run double to put PO up 3-0. A few batters later Sam McDonald drilled a two run single up the middle as the Mountaineers put up a five spot in the first inning and led 5-0.

Philipsburg-Osceola scored another run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Jamey Mussung to go up 6-0.

Central started a rally in the bottom of the third and got on the board thanks to a two run double from Baron Dionis. The Dragons would tack on another run in the third on a RBI single from Kyle Klotz and they trailed 6-3.

The Mountaineers bats continued to poor it on as they scored six times in both the fourth and fifth innings to defeat the Dragons. Central finishes the season 19-3 and their senior class finished with a record of 68-6 with one State Championship.